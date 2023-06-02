BKU seeks relief for damaged crop

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1
A large number of farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) today presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.
Addressing the media, district president of the union Gurjit Singh said crops and pulses in several villages of the district had been severely damaged due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms.
He said many small contract farmers had completely lost their vegetable crops and corn and it had become difficult for them to pay the lease amount and to support their families.
Gurjit demanded that girdawari be conducted in villages so that the farmers who have suffered heavy losses be given proper compensation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...