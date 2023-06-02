BKU seeks relief for damaged crop

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1

A large number of farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) today presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.

Addressing the media, district president of the union Gurjit Singh said crops and pulses in several villages of the district had been severely damaged due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

He said many small contract farmers had completely lost their vegetable crops and corn and it had become difficult for them to pay the lease amount and to support their families.

Gurjit demanded that girdawari be conducted in villages so that the farmers who have suffered heavy losses be given proper compensation.