Black Elephant beat Bathinda by 117 runs

Patiala, August 14

The Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC) defeated SCA, Bathinda, by 117 runs in the ongoing Under-14 Sunday League Cricket Tournament at the BECC cricket ground here today.

Fine batting by Saman, who scored 69 runs and bowling by skipper Jasraj Singh, who took five wickets for 14 runs were the major contributors to the BECC victory.

While the BECC got all out at 200 runs in 39 overs, the SCA team got all out at 87 runs in 27 overs.

