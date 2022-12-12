Black films on VIP vehicles go unchecked

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 11

Not caring two hoots about frequent orders by the administration, officials and politicians in the district continue to flout norms barring the use of black film on vehicles.

The illegal use of black films on vehicles continues unabated with policemen being “helpless” in keeping a check on the violations despite having powers to issue challans for them. Many violators include senior police officers of the district.

When The Tribune visited the Mini Secretariat, many officials including DSP, SP, SDM level officials could be seen flouting the norms. They were seen using black films and curtains on their vehicles.

Relatives of many officers can be seen with black films on their personal vehicles. A police officer’s son was recently seen driving an SUV recklessly with armed gunmen aboard and using a multi coloured light atop.

Traffic policemen say they are unable to challan VIP vehicles as it invites the wrath of their seniors. “It is for senior officers to ensure that such vehicles do not get away and once stopped, they are challaned,” a traffic head constable said.

“How can we challan the senior officers. It is on their part to set an example by removing black films from their private and official vehicles,” a traffic official said.

Additional District Magistrate Gurpreet Singh Thind recently issued orders against the use of black films and lights atop vehicles “without the permission from the Additional DGP (Traffic)”. The order further prohibited shopkeepers from selling or fixing the same on any vehicle.

SC order restricts use

The SC, in an order dated April 27, 2012, had banned the use of black film. Only tinted glasses fitted by vehicle manufacturers have been permitted. Following the order, the police had started issuing challans and getting the black films removed from vehicles.