Blankets distributed among needy at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 1

Members of Sirhind’s Fateh Foundation and Welfare Society distributed blankets to the needy at the railway station and other public places on New Year’s Eve. Jagjivan Singh, chief patron of the society, said, “The members of the society look out for needy people who do not have full clothes to cover themselves or have no roof over their heads amid the biting cold weather. The members distribute blankets to those in need.” He said the members of the society distributed blankets to 150 needy people on New Year’s Eve.

#Fatehgarh Sahib