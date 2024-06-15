Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14

The Health Department, in collaboration with Baba Moti Ram Mehra Blood Donation Society, organised a blood donation camp at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib to mark World Blood Donor Day. Civil Surgeon Davinderjit Kaur inaugurated the camp. She said donating blood did not have any negative effect on the donor's body, but provided protection against heart diseases.

