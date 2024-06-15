Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14
The Health Department, in collaboration with Baba Moti Ram Mehra Blood Donation Society, organised a blood donation camp at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib to mark World Blood Donor Day. Civil Surgeon Davinderjit Kaur inaugurated the camp. She said donating blood did not have any negative effect on the donor's body, but provided protection against heart diseases.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians