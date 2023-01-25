Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala

Patiala, JAnuary 24
Government Bikram College of Commerce conducted various activities on the third day of seven day and night NSS camp under the guidance of college principal Prof Kusum Lata.
The college NSS unit organised a blood donation camp on the campus in coordination with the authorities of Rajindra Hospital blood bank. The camp was inaugurated by Pardeep Walia, Deputy Director of Higher Education, who termed blood donation a selfless act.
An e-resource centre to provide new space and opportunity to students was inaugurated by Deputy Director of Higher Education Ashwani Bhalla. The new e-resource centre will facilitate fast and quick access to desired information.
