Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 17

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today inaugurated a blood donation camp organised to mark the birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann.

He announced that going forward, Mann’s birthday will be observed as Blood Donation Day in the state every year. He noted that a total of 138 blood donation camps were organised across Punjab today.

Dr Balbir asserted that there was no shortage of doctors in hospitals, noting that 272 specialist doctors and 300 others pursuing specialisation had been posted at hospitals and that 350 new doctors were being recruited. He said that 70 lakh people had already been given health insurance cards, and more will be issued cards soon so that they could receive free health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at empanelled hospitals.

He added that the government is launching a special initiative to curb drug addiction. As part of the fresh initiative, the minister said, addicts will be rehabilitated and not incarcerated. He also announced the development of an ICU centre at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, District Planning Board Chairman Ajay Singh Libra, DC Parneet Shergill, SSP Ravjot Grewal, ADC Isha Singal and Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur were also present on the occasion.

#Bhagwant Mann #Fatehgarh Sahib