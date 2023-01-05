Blood donation camp organised

Patiala: A voluntary blood donation camp was organised at blood centre, Government Medical College/Rajindra Hospital on Wednesday. As many as 60 people donated blood. Dr Harjinder Singh said the nursing staff had taken a commendable step in serving the patients and organising the blood donation camp. “This will motivate common people to donate blood,” he said. TNS
Little Champ Cricket meet
Patiala: Saini Cricket Academy, Bathinda, defeated Sanklap Cricket Academy, Sonipat, by six wickets in the first match, while the host, BECC, defeated Believers Cricket Academy, Patiala, by 167 runs in the ongoing 10th Little Champ Cricket Tournament. Col Atul Sharma, BECC Chairman, gave away the players of the match prize to Naman Garg of BECC and Vishav from the Bathinda team.
Tribune Shorts
