body fished out of Bhakra canal

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: The police have recovered the body of a missing Bagh Sikandar village resident from the Bhakra canal. Khushpreet Singh, son of deceased Gurdeep Singh, said his father had left home for a walk along the canal on July 24. He added that he slipped while walking and fell into the canal. He said the body was recovered from the canal near Dhanetha village on Wednesday. OC

Relief cheques given away

Mohali: Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann on Wednesday handed over cheques of financial assistance to flood victims of various Kharar villages. During an event at Kubbaheri village here, she promised to fulfil the demands put forth by its residents.

#Fatehgarh Sahib