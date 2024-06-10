Body found

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib,June 9

The Sirhind police have found the body of an unknown person and kept it in a mortuary for identification. ASI Jaswinder Singh said that the police had received information that an unknown person was found dead near Harbanspura village. He said that the police reached the spot and took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for identification.

