Body found

Fatehgarh Sahib,June 9
The Sirhind police have found the body of an unknown person and kept it in a mortuary for identification. ASI Jaswinder Singh said that the police had received information that an unknown person was found dead near Harbanspura village. He said that the police reached the spot and took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for identification.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...