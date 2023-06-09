Body found in Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 8

The police have recovered an unidentified body from the Humayunpur area of Sirhind. Amarjit Singh, Sub-Inspector, Sirhind police station, said the police received information that an unidentified body was lying on Military Road in the Humayunpur area.

He said the police reached the spot and found that the age of the deceased was around 50 years. He said the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained. He said the body of the deceased was kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for identification.