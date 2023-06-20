Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 19
The police found a body near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib today. ASI Ranjit Singh said the police had received information that a person was lying dead near the gurdwara. The victim seemed aged about 26. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification.
