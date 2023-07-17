Boil water before drinking, says Health Department to Patiala residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 16

Health officials in Patiala have told the residents to exercise caution while drinking water which is currently being supplied from various sources. They said while the administration was providing clean and chlorinated drinking water in areas affected by floods, the residents should still exercise caution and boil water before consuming it.

The officials said Health Department teams were distributing chlorine door-to-door in the flood-affected areas. “The residents can add chlorine themselves to ensure purity of water. They should boil it before drinking,” an official said.

He said the department was also providing oral rehydration solution (ORS) to the locals. Epidemiologist Dr Sumit Singh said the department was carrying-out throughout the affected areas in the city. “BDPOs in the rural areas have been directed to carry out larvicide and fogging in areas under their jurisdiction,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has also issued directions to all government and non-government offices and NGOs to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the affected areas. She said all agencies involved in providing supplies to residents of affected areas should ensure that they adhered to guidelines issued by the Health Department and the administration regarding the supply of clean drinking water.

She said water should be collected from clean sources only and supplied after adding chlorine as per directions. The sources of water for collection and supply should be regulated by the Municipal Corporation, PDA and the district administration.

She also directed the health, water supply and sanitation department to collect samples of drinking water from the affected areas.

Relief material sent to affected villages

Patiala: Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament, and chairman, Sun Foundation, disbursed relief material for those affected by floods at villages in the Dudhan Sadhan and Patran areas of Patiala. In a press release, the district administration claimed more than 500 tarpaulins and medicines like anti-septic and betadine were distributed. The foundation also donated medicines, repellents and ointments to villagers in addition to fodder. TNS