Bomb threat to schools in Patiala

Some schools in Patiala received a bomb threat through email on Thursday morning. As soon as the police were alerted, they dispatched teams to evacuate schools and check veracity of the threat.

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Yadavindra Public School (YPS) — associated with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s family — KV Patiala, Apolo Public School were among educational institutions that were threatened. The police are investigating the matter.

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DSP Satnam Singh said as soon as email was received, police teams were sent to schools and students were sent home.

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After schools intimated parents of students there was some panic initially as they rushed to schools to pick up their wards.

“Our teams are looking into the email and are in schools combing the premises,” confirmed SP (Investigation) Gurbans Bains. “This is the third time that such an email has been sent to schools in Patiala. We are monitoring the situation and investigations are on,” he said.

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A senior police official said since Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was in the city to attend an event at Punjabi University, the threat was being probed in detail. Ample policemen had been deployed for search and combing operation in all schools, he said.