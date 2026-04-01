Book fair witnesses discussions on language, tech and theatre

The second day of the 12th Punjabi University Book Fair and Literary Festival witnessed a series of academic discussions focusing on Punjabi language, technology, theatre and contemporary song writing.

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A special session dedicated to Punjabi language and technology featured Canada-based Punjabi computer expert Kirpal Singh Pannu, who shared his experiences of developing Punjabi fonts. “The survival of any language in the modern era depends largely on its strength in the digital sphere,” he said.

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Another discussion titled ‘Drama Perspective and New Consciousness’, held in memory of theatre personality Navnindra Bahl, focused on emerging trends in theatre.

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Speakers Devinder Daman, Kewal Dhaliwal and Anita Shabdish shared their views on social consciousness, innovative theatrical experiments and the growing presence of feminist perspectives on stage.

Bachint Kaur, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, spoke about her literary journey and stressed that writers must remain connected to their roots.

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A discussion on ‘Songwriting: Expression of Emotion or Demand of the Market’ drew significant attention. Speakers Dharam Kameana, Manpreet Tiwana, Amrik Singh Talwandi and Pali Detwalia expressed concern over the growing influence of market forces on song writing, stating that it has diluted the literary richness of Punjabi songs. They urged lyricists to uphold their social responsibility by producing meaningful content.

The students and research scholars actively participated in the sessions, raising questions that led to engaging discussions with the speakers.

The evening concluded with a musical programme featuring performances by Harminder Jalal and the dhadi troupe of Des Raj Lachkani, who presented traditional Punjabi folk and heritage music. Several books were also released during the event.

The festival was being organised in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, Verka and Punjabi Writers Cooperative Society.

Among the others present on the occasion were varsity Dean Academic Affairs Jaswinder Singh Brar, Registrar Davinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Finance Officer BB Singla.