Book on special children released

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 28

Punjabi University, Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind on Friday released a book on Home Based Management of Special Children. The book has been written by Dr Nainky Sodhi, Department of Physiotherapy, and co-authored by Mamta Rani, Department of Social Work on the campus to assist parents of children with special needs.

The book describes positioning and handling techniques of special children. Professor Arvind discussed appropriate guidelines to bring forth future qualitative improvements at the Department of Physiotherapy.

The new head of the department Sonia Singh said the department would make all efforts to publish more research-based books in the field of physiotherapy in Punjabi language. The preface of the book is written by Ashok Tiwari, Dean Academic Affairs.