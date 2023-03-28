Book released at Law University in Patiala

Patiala, March 27
Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Anand Pawar and Dean (Academics) Naresh Kumar Vats on Monday released a book, “The Limitation Act”, authored by Gurjit Singh, an advocate. Gurjit Singh said the book was based on the period of limitation in every trial. “The book has been divided into seven parts, which include a brief history and nature of the Limitation Act, its applicability and definitions, limitation of suits, appeals and applications, computation of period of limitation, acquisition of ownership by possession and miscellaneous provisions under Section 29, 30 and 31 of the Act.
