Bouncer shot at in Patiala nightclub row over DJ, attackers flee

In yet another incident of a deteriorating law and order situation in the royal city of Patiala, a 26-year-old nightclub bouncer was shot at following a heated argument on the issue of turning off the DJ at a nightclub located near 22-No. fatak (level crossing) on the night of Independence Day. The youth fired four bullets, one of which struck the bouncer’s arm and another grazed his abdomen. After the incident, the attackers fled the scene.

The Civil Lines police arrived at the scene and began the investigation. The injured bouncer was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment. The incident at the club was captured on CCTV, and the footage shows the youth firing at the bouncer who fell on the floor and later fled for cover.

Simranjit Singh stated that his brother Raja works as a bouncer at the club. Around 11.30 pm, he received a call saying that his brother had been shot and that he should come to Rajindra Hospital. When he arrived at the hospital, his brother told him that the club closes at 11 pm and after that no new entries are allowed and the DJ is turned off. Four youths caused a commotion, demanding that the DJ be turned back on. After much persuasion, the bouncer asked them to come outside to talk. When they reached the reception counter, the accused reportedly said, “You don’t know me. I have just come from jail.” When the bouncer did not listen, the youth became agitated, pulled out a pistol, and started firing.

The youth fired four shots. One bullet hit the bouncer’s right arm, and another grazed his side. In addition, one bullet went off, and another hit the wall. Soon after opening fire, the accused along with his accomplice — three in number — fled the scene. The club operators sounded an alarm and informed the police about the incident.

According to the victim’s brother, the police have collected the empty shells of the bullets for a ballistic test. Despite repeated attempts, Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, who has been given additional charge of SHO Civil Lines.

The area where the incident took place is considered to be a VIP locality with residences of top bureaucrats, judicial, and police officials located a few meters away.