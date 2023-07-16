Boy washed away

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 15

A 15-year-old resident of Kabaadi Bazaar near the Badi Nadi in Patiala — Ayub — was washed away in a seasonal rivulet on Saturday morning. The body of the deceased was later fished out of the water after a search that lasted an hour and a half.

No public loos The kin of the deceased pointed to the lack of public loos in the area, which, they said, left the locals with no choice but to relieve themselves near the Badi Nadi.

The kin of the deceased said that the boy had ventured close to the river to answer the call of nature, but he slipped and drowned. “He was swallowed by a current,” said a relative of the deceased. The family rued that no one from the administration or any rescuer could reach the site in time to save the boy.

The family also pointed to the lack of public toilets in the area, which they say leaves the locals with no choice but to relieve themselves near the river. The body has been sent for post-mortem.