Brief spell of rain floods Patiala roads, triggers traffic chaos

A brief but intense spell of rain disrupted the normal life in the city on Friday afternoon, once again exposing glaring gaps in the Municipal Corporation’s monsoon preparedness.

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Many roads were waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls across the city. At several places, people took shelter under flyovers and in shop verandahs as the rain intensified. At Anardana Chowk and Chandani Chowk, people, including children, were seen wading through rainwater accumulated on roads. Many vehicles broke down while navigating waterlogged roads.

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At several places, overflowing sewage mixing with rainwater raised concerns over public health. “The stench emanating from sewage mixed with rainwater poses a serious health hazard,” said Randhir Singh, a resident of the Anardana Chowk area.

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Waterlogging was reported from Mall Road, Lower Mall Road, Model Town, Guru Nanak Colony, Azad Nagar, Anardana Chowk, Chandani Chowk, Chhoti Baradari, outside Punjabi University, Urban Estate and several other parts of the city.

At Chhoti Baradari Chowk, ankle-deep water made going difficult for commuters. Rainwater also accumulated in the parking lots of the markets in Chhoti Baradari, affecting business activities.

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Former Mayor and senior Congress leader Sanjeev Kumar Bittu alleged that the MC had failed to properly clean the stormwater lines and sewers in residential areas before the onset of monsoon. He alleged that the civic body did not deploy super-sucker machines. Bittu claimed that during his tenure as Mayor, the MC used to undertake cleaning sewers and stormwater pipelines before the monsoon season.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the MC and state president of BJP Yuva Morcha Anuj Khosla alleged that the problem of waterlogging after every spell of rain reflected years of administrative neglect and poor planning.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said MC teams were working to clear the accumulated water and restore drainage. He attributed waterlogging at several locations to plastic waste choking drainage lines, obstructing the smooth flow of rainwater.