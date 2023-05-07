Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

District and Sessions Judge-Cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Arun Gupta today held a meeting with insurance and bank officials to make National Lok Adalat to be held on May 13 a success.

He said all type of appealable cases would be considered for settlement at the Lok Adalat and efforts would be made to resolve these with the mutual consent of both the parties.

The DLSA chief said to make the event successful, officials of banks, insurance companies, water supply department, PSPCL and BSNL had been urged to bring maximum number of cases so that these could be settled and general public benefited.

He also urged the general public to derive maximum benefit by participating in the Lok Adalat as settling cases would ensure refund of court fee. Moreover, the decision taken by this court was final, said the DLSA Chairman.