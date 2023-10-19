British Dy High Commissioner meets DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 18

British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett met Patiala Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate the exchange of best practices and foster partnership between British sports universities and Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University. A scheme of bilateral cooperation was thoroughly discussed. DC briefed the Deputy High Commissioner about the special emphasis being laid on sports by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. During the meeting, it was informed that the Sports Department is planning to come up with a sports nursery in Ghanaur area, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore