BSP seeks justice, takes out candlelight march

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

The district unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took out a candlelight march, demanding justice for Dr Pamposh, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The woman, who was an MBBS intern at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research, Amritsar, ended her life due to alleged caste-based slurs by some doctors at the college.

While addressing the media, Joginder Singh, in-charge of the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, said it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, atrocities on SCs had not stopped in the country. He said Dr Pamposh was a promising student. Singh claimed that a few days ago the intern had told her mother that the suspects in the case often harassed her by making caste-based slurs. The victim told her mother that the suspects used to threaten her that they will never let her become a doctor.

Singh demanded the suspects to be named and punished according to the law so that such incidents could be prevented in the future and the safety of the SCs could be ensured.