Building violations rampant in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 6

The city continues to be a witness to buildings constructed in violation of municipal rules. While such activity is presently visible at two under-construction buildings on Bhupindra Road, the city is faced with such problems regularly.

Violations bypassed

Building owners, especially those of commercial buildings, carry out constructions in violation of municipal norms. Thereafter, their buildings are sealed, but are later de-sealed as per the wishes of senior MC officials. The violations regarding excessive coverage area and others are then bypassed. A city resident

The commercial buildings on the Bhupindra road had earlier been sealed by a Municipal Corporation team. An MC official said, “The owners of the buildings had committed both compoundable and non-compoundable violations. Therefore, the two buildings were sealed and later de-sealed by the corporation after the submission of a revised plan.” The official the MC had not yet issued NOCs to the owners of the two buildings to resume work. “We have received applications and will discuss them tomorrow,” the official said.

Residents said such compoundable and non-compoundable violations existed all across the city. “Building owners, especially those of commercial buildings, carry out constructions in violation of the municipal norms. They commit non-compoundable violations. Thereafter, their buildings are sealed, but are later de-sealed as per the wishes of senior officials of the corporation. The violations regarding excessive coverage area and others are then bypassed,” a resident alleged.

An insider claimed, “Influential people get in touch with corporation officials to ensure that the MC teams do not act against them. A nexus exists in the corporation which is allowing such faulty constructions.”

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have received applications for the clearance of revised construction plans. No construction activity will be allowed before the MC takes a decision on it.”

He said the MC had already enforced strict rules in regard to violations in the construction activity.