Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

Violations in construction of commercial and hotel buildings in the city have started affecting commuters, who are being issued challans by the city police for parking their vehicles in non-designated areas. The Municipal Corporation has finally started taking steps in this regard.

The city police in an attempt to create awareness and instil traffic sense among commuters launched an awareness-cum-challaning drive and issued eight challans for wrong parking on Monday alone. The drive for the purpose was launched in July.

According to commuters, they are forced to park their vehicles on road-sides due to lack of parking space. A commuter said, “Areas including Bhupindra road, Leela Bhawan among others regularly face parking pangs. These commercial hubs at the heart of the city are known for serious construction-related violations committed by ‘elite’ owners of the establishments who have misused their basements meant for vehicle parking for commercial purposes.”

They said the district administration in 2019 had replaced much of the green area in parking lots on Bhupindra road with interlocking tiles to make room for vehicular parking. Sources in the administration said, “The Municipal Corporation at had decided to compound violations in construction at various commercial hubs but pressure from market committees forced officials to abandon the plan. It planned creation of multi-level parking spaces on the site of Lal Kothi near the office of excise and income tax department, other sites near the patakha market and Lakkar mandi but none of them were realised.”

Residents said the corporation should come clean on providing enough room for parking of vehicles.

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have started working on streamlining the vehicular parking- related matter and have identified the sites that need utmost attention.”