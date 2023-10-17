Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 16
Six months have passed since a new SDM complex was constructed in Fatehgarh Sahib at an outlay of Rs 4.65 crore, but it is yet to be inaugurated.
Notably, the project was the brainchild of former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, who had got Rs 5.5 crore sanctioned for the project. It may be recalled that on October 28, 2021, then-minister Aruna Chaudhary laid the foundation stone for the project.
When contacted for comment, DC Parneet Shergill said that she had asked the state government to ensure the inauguration of the complex at the earliest opportunity.
