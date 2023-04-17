Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

The burning of garbage at the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) new ‘illegal’ dumping ground near the Chhoti Nadi here is causing health problems for the residents of the adjoining areas.

In August 2020, the MC had started the task of bio-remediation of waste at the Sanouri Adda. While the project of clearing the legacy waste has been continuing well past the deadline, the corporation’s cleanliness and outsourced workers have created another dumping ground adjoining the Chhoti Nadi.

A city resident said, “The corporation’s bio-remediation project was aimed at clearing the legacy waste from the dumping site at Sanouri Adda, which has been creating health issues for the residents of adjoining colonies. Rather than implementing proper changes in collection and management of the city’s waste, the civic body’s workers have created another dumping site in violation of the rules of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Now, waste is strewn around on the open land near the Chhoti Nadi. It is burned from time to time, leading to health issues for nearby residents.”

City residents have been writing to the NGT over the matter. In his complaint to NCT, Davinder Pal Singh, an RTI activist, said, “While the NGT has imposed a ban on the burning of waste in the open and bulk waste burning as per the rules of 2016, the MC has failed to comply with these.”

Davinder said burning of waste in the open at the landfill site is going on unabated. He said regular fires at the dump site were playing havoc with the lives of the inhabitants of adjoining colonies as well as the environment. He requested the NGT’s intervention into the matter.

Residents also complained that the civic body has failed to check and fine those responsible for burning garbage at the site.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The city’s waste is not being dumped adjoining the Chhoti Nadi now. We are, in fact, lifting the waste every day.”