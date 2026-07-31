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Home / Patiala / Business leaders, innovators to be honoured at Tribune Achievers’ Awards today

Business leaders, innovators to be honoured at Tribune Achievers’ Awards today

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Tribune Punjab Achievers’ Awards-2026 will be held here on Friday to honour outstanding achievers from the Patiala and Doaba regions for their contribution to education, healthcare, industry and entrepreneurship.

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This follows the successful Bathinda edition of the awards, which recognised achievers from the state’s Malwa region.

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The aim includes acknowledging innovation, promoting sustainable practices, celebrating entrepreneurial excellence, fostering inclusivity, prioritising customer-centric approaches, embracing digital transformation, demonstrating social responsibility, setting industry standards, encouraging talent development, and celebrating inspiring leadership.

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The awards also aim to honour outstanding contributions by business leaders and organisations that have demonstrated innovation, sustainability, inclusivity and social responsibility.

The chief guest at the Patiala event will be Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Local Government, School Education, Higher Education and Languages, Technical Education, Information & Public Relations, Punjab.

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The event will be held at Lauriant Resorts from 7 pm onwards.

With leading organisations such as International Tractors Ltd (Sonalika), LandForce – a unit of Dashmesh Mechanical Works, Amargarh — AlBasir Group of Industries and Celebration partner Jagshaan Enterprises among the awardees, the evening will showcase inspiring success stories. The Mandair Brothers will also perform at the event.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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