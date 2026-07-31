Business leaders, innovators to be honoured at Tribune Achievers’ Awards today

The Tribune Punjab Achievers’ Awards-2026 will be held here on Friday to honour outstanding achievers from the Patiala and Doaba regions for their contribution to education, healthcare, industry and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

This follows the successful Bathinda edition of the awards, which recognised achievers from the state’s Malwa region.

Advertisement

The aim includes acknowledging innovation, promoting sustainable practices, celebrating entrepreneurial excellence, fostering inclusivity, prioritising customer-centric approaches, embracing digital transformation, demonstrating social responsibility, setting industry standards, encouraging talent development, and celebrating inspiring leadership.

Advertisement

The awards also aim to honour outstanding contributions by business leaders and organisations that have demonstrated innovation, sustainability, inclusivity and social responsibility.

The chief guest at the Patiala event will be Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Local Government, School Education, Higher Education and Languages, Technical Education, Information & Public Relations, Punjab.

Advertisement

The event will be held at Lauriant Resorts from 7 pm onwards.

With leading organisations such as International Tractors Ltd (Sonalika), LandForce – a unit of Dashmesh Mechanical Works, Amargarh — AlBasir Group of Industries and Celebration partner Jagshaan Enterprises among the awardees, the evening will showcase inspiring success stories. The Mandair Brothers will also perform at the event.