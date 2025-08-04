Cabinet Ministers review preparations for Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary event

The state government is going to spend Rs 70 crore at 35 separate locations falling in Patiala district, where Guru Tegh Bahadur had stayed for nearly three months and gave sermons.

Advertisement

Cabinet Ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Harbhajan Singh ETO during a press conference on Monday said that the government is organising a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, starting from November 19.

The ministers emphasised that 135 sacred sites across Punjab are linked to Guru Sahib, with 35 located in Patiala alone, the highest in any district. Accordingly, projects worth Rs 70 crore have been proposed for their all-round development.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, both ministers paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Motibagh Sahib and urged the sangat to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming programmes.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “The martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ‘Hind Di Chadar’, is unparalleled in history. Under CM Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, the government is committed to spreading Guru Sahib’s teachings globally.” The main state-level events will be held from November 19 to 25 in line with Gurmat Maryada.

Advertisement

Sond shared that yatras will commence from four zones — Kashmir, Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Faridkot — culminating at Anandpur Sahib, with the Malwa-2 yatra halting in Patiala on November 20.

At Virasat-e-Khalsa, Akhand Path Sahib will begin on November 23, followed by a digital exhibition and an all-religion conference on Guru Sahib’s martyrdom and legacy. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened on November 24.

Additional programmes include Kavi Darbars, Dhadi performances, and light and sound and drone shows at Panj Pyara Park and across all districts.

Government buildings will be illuminated on November 25 at 7 pm to pay tribute through Mishal-e-Shahadat. Events will begin from September 5 with the inauguration of Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Tourism advisor Deepak Bali highlighted Patiala’s historical importance, noting that Guru Sahib spent over three months here. He called upon officials to work as one team to involve the youth in these commemorations.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav shared the district’s detailed action plan and assured strict adherence to the instructions given.

Others present during the occasion include MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Neena Mittal, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Gurlal Ghanaur, secretary Abhinav Trikha, PRTC chairman Ranjodh Hadana, mayor Kundan Gogia, and DPC chairman Jasbir Jassi Sohianwala.