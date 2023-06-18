Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 17

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Fatehgarh Sahib, organised a camp court at the New District Jail in Nabha. The camp court was held under the District and Sessions Judge-cum- DLSA Chairman, Fatehgarh Sahib, Arun Gupta, and the Punjab Legal Services Authorities (PULSA) member secretary, Manjinder Singh, to set at liberty undertrials confined in the Nabha jail for minor and petty offences.

DLSA secretary Manpreet Kaur said the process of systematic assessment of undertrials for according legal aid (SUFAL) was initiated to identify those in jail for minor offences with a focus on reform rather than punishment. Till now, 10 undertrials have been released from jail through the special camp court.

Officials said those who were set free planted fruit bearing plants on the jail premises and promised to contribute to society in the future. They planted mango, guava, jamun and other trees.

Jail Superintendent Ramandeep Singh Bhangu, Deputy Superintendent Rajdeep Singh Brar, Assistant Superintendents Puneet Kumar Garg and Shreef Mohammad were also present on the occasion.