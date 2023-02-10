Camp on regularising colonies, plots begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 9

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) today kicked off a camp to regularise unauthorised colonies and plots for the convenience of the general public and developers.

The initiative is aimed at providing guidance regarding shortcomings and discrepancies in the applications, accepting replies to objections raised and issuing NOCs.

The camp is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 14 with the exception of public holidays.

The initiative was preceded by advertisements for the information of the general public regarding the camp in local newspapers. A large number of people gathered in the PDA complex seeking resolutions for their issues regarding regularisation of colonies and plots on the opening day today.

Officers and staff in the decision-making hierarchy were present at the camp for providing speedy resoloutions.

Approximately 30 NOCs were issued on the first day.