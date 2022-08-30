Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 29

A month after declaring the road heading from Children Memorial Roundabout to 22 Number Flyover a zero-tolerance zone for traffic violations by the district administration in the city, the stretch is still witnessing frequent traffic jams.

To ease the traffic movement in the city, a campaign was launched by the district administration, traffic police and the Municipal Corporation a month ago. Different roads were selected for the strict implementation of the zero-tolerance policy against traffic offences.

The road heading from the Children Memorial Roundabout to 22 Number Flyover was the first stretch where this campaign was launched.

The Tribune found haphazard parking of vehicles on one side of the road, which was creating traffic bottlenecks on the stretch. In the afternoon and evening, the stretch witnesses massive traffic jam.

Initially, the campaign started in letter and sprit. Now, the situation is back to square one. Meanwhile, barricades erected by the traffic police for checking vehicles in the Leela Bhawan area have added to commuters’ woes.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said, “It’s an ongoing process. We will continue to make zero tolerance zones (ZTZs) and ensure that challans are issued for traffic violations. This concept will be extended to other urban areas in district, including Nabha, Rajpura.”

“There are plans to take the concept of ZTZs to schools so that kids can remind their parents about the importance of following safety and traffic rules,” the DC said.

No impact on VIP movement

Though there are government accommodations of many senior bureaucrats and judges on the Children Memorial Roundabout to 22 Number Flyover stretch, their moment has not been affected. The traffic police personnel ensure smooth movement of VIP cars by stopping vehicles of the general public.