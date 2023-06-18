Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 17

To identify patients undergoing treatment at de-addiction and OOAT Centres, who are suffering from sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, TB and hepatitis, the district Health Department has launched ISHTH campaign. Under the campaign, medical camps will be held at de-addiction centres of district hospitals.

Dr Davinderjit Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said the campaign would continue till July 14 under which all rehabilitation and de-addiction centres and OT clinics would conduct tests of patients to find if they were suffering from TB, hepatitis, AIDS, respiratory tract infection and sexually transmitted diseases.

She said the risk of these diseases was higher among people, who injected drugs through syringes. She said due to addiction body’s ability to fight diseases decreased and a patient could contract TB. She said, “If these diseases are detected in time then treatment is possible.”

She appealed to voluntary organisations to make the campaign a success.