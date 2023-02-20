Cancer awareness marathon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 19

Blossoms Senior Secondary School organised a marathon, Run against Cancer, in association with LG Bestshop Electrowaves. The marathon was combined with various activities such as zumba and bhangra.

A brief presentation on cancer was given by the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur. Guest of honour Akira thrilled the audience with her melodious voice.

The five-km marathon started from Phul Cinemas to National Institute of Sports and back to Phul Cinemas. Around 500 students from the school along with city residents participated in the marathon.

Naman Marken (Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation) was the chief guest. School trustees Ravi Singh and Sant Kaur Chahal were also present at the event.

Director, Bestshop Electrowaves, Saurabh Bansal, said cancer awareness is a noble cause and there should be more such events highlighting the issue.