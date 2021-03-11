Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

The Women’s Studies Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala, in collaboration with the Department of NSS and the office of the DC, Patiala, organised a one-day workshop on capacity building and training of women leaders.

The workshop was held to spread awareness and motivate elected women representatives to perform their duty as leaders assertively.

University VC Prof Arvind said it was crucial for women leaders to know their rights and responsibilities. CDPO Patiala Urban, Rekha, CDPO Patiala Rural, Supreet Bajwa, DCPO Patiala Harpreet Kaur Sandhu and CPO Patiala Roopwant Kaur were also part of the event.

Ritu Lehal, Director, Women’s Studies Centre, emphasised that women have to assume the role of leaders in the true sense. She pointed out that women must come up to the expectations of the electorate. Sessions on confidence building, understanding leadership, leadership qualities and style along with those on psycho-social barriers in elected women representatives were also conducted.