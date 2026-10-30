CAQM team reviews paddy straw management measures in Patiala

A team of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), comprising Dr S D Attri, Member-Technical, and Vijay Kumar, Scientist-C, visited Patiala on October 30 to review the arrangements and measures being undertaken by the district administration and concerned departments for the effective management of paddy straw and prevention of stubble burning during the ongoing harvesting season.

During the visit, the CAQM team first visited M/s SPS Ecofriendly Fuels, a paddy straw pellet manufacturing unit located in Village Badanpur, Tehsil Samana.

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The CAQM officials, accompanied by officers of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the District Administration, inspected the pellet manufacturing facility and obtained first-hand information about the utilisation of paddy straw for manufacturing biomass pellets, which are subsequently used as fuel in industries and thermal power plants.

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Rantej Sharma, EE, PPCB, apprised the visiting team that such pellet manufacturing units play a significant role in promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw by providing an alternative avenue for its utilisation, thereby helping farmers avoid crop residue burning and contributing to the prevention of stubble burning incidents.

Thereafter, the CAQM team visited Villages Duttal and Gulhar in Tehsil Patran to assess the ground-level implementation of in-situ and ex-situ paddy straw management measures. During the visit, the team interacted with farmers from both villages.

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Shri Kala Ram Kansal, SDM, Patran, along with officials of the Agriculture Department, apprised the CAQM team of the preparedness of the District Administration and the arrangements made to ensure the availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery to farmers for the in-situ management of paddy straw.

The farmers appreciated the proactive efforts of the District Administration, particularly the timely availability and provision of CRM machinery, which has facilitated the adoption of scientific methods for paddy straw management and reduced their dependence on stubble burning.

The CAQM officials appreciated the initiatives and coordinated efforts being undertaken by the District Administration, Agriculture Department and Punjab Pollution Control Board in Patiala district to promote both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw. The team urged all concerned departments to continue their coordinated efforts and maintain close monitoring to ensure the effective prevention of stubble burning incidents.