CAQM team reviews stubble burning prevention measures

A two-member team of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) visited Patiala to review the district administration’s preparedness and measures for paddy straw management and prevention of stubble burning during the ongoing harvesting season.

The team, comprising SD Attri, member-technical, and Vijay Kumar, scientist-C, inspected M/s SPS Ecofriendly Fuels, a paddy straw pellet manufacturing unit at Badanpur village in Samana tehsil. Accompanied by officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the district administration, the team examined the facility and assessed the utilisation of paddy straw for manufacturing biomass pellets, which are subsequently used as fuel in industries and thermal power plants.

Advertisement

Rantej Sharma, Executive Engineer, PPCB, apprised the team that such units played an important role in promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw by providing an alternative avenue for its utilisation, thereby helping farmers avoid crop residue burning.

Advertisement

The team subsequently visited Duttal and Gulhar villages in Patran tehsil to assess the implementation of in-situ and ex-situ paddy straw management measures at the ground level. During the visit, the officials interacted with farmers and reviewed the arrangements made for providing crop residue management (CRM) machinery.

SDM Patran Kala Ram Kansal, along with Agriculture Department officials, briefed the team on the district administration’s preparedness and the availability of CRM machinery to facilitate in-situ management of paddy straw.

Advertisement

Farmers appreciated the administration’s efforts, particularly the timely availability of CRM machinery, which has helped them adopt scientific methods of paddy straw management and reduce dependence on stubble burning.

The CAQM team appreciated the coordinated efforts of the district administration, Agriculture Department and PPCB in promoting both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw. It urged the departments concerned to continue working together and maintain close monitoring to ensure effective prevention of stubble burning incidents.

Two-hour window set for bursting firecrackers

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)-cum-Additional District Magistrate, Patiala, Anuprita Johal, has issued orders regulating the bursting of crackers and the manufacture, storage, purchase and sale of fireworks across the district during the festive season.

The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prescribe specific time slots for bursting green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas and New Year, in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). According to the orders, only green crackers are permitted, while the use of prohibited crackers has been banned. The administration has also directed that measures be taken to prevent the manufacture, storage, sale and use of illegal explosive materials brought from abroad.

As per the orders, crackers may be burst on Diwali (November 8) between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Gurpurb (November 24), the permitted timings are 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas Eve (December 24-25), crackers may be burst between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am, while on New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 1), the permitted time is also 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. Bursting crackers outside the prescribed time slots will be prohibited, and violations will invite appropriate legal action.