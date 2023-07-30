Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 29
An Innova car carrying smuggled whisky overturned near Khamano on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway today.
Its driver, identified as Manoj, a resident of Ludhiana, was seriously injured in the incident.
The police recovered 720 bottles of liquor from the car and registered a case against the driver.
Giving details, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harinder Singh of the Khamano police station said a speeding car coming from the Chandigarh side and going towards Ludhiana overturned near Ranwan village in the wee hours of Saturday. He said on getting information, they reached the spot and impounded the car. The injured car driver was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
The police said they were investigating from where the liquor was brought and to whom it was to be supplied by the suspect.
