Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Patiala, October 17
Two youngsters were killed when their car rammed into a cow on the Patiala-Nabha road in the wee hours of Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Hardeep Singh (27) and Simran Kaur (24). The police said the accident took place around 5 am in the morning when Hardeep and Simran Kaur were coming from Nabha. Their car rammed into a cow and collided with a roadside tree after which the vehicle plunged into bushes. Both the car occupants were found dead when the police team reached the accident site.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh, who is the inquiry officer, said they had received a call from a passerby about the accident on the Patiala-Nabha road.
“We reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered in this regard,” the ASI said.
Family members said Hardeep Singh was married and had two kids while Simran Kaur was unmarried, the ASI added. Both were on their way home after attending a family function in Nabha, the ASI said.
