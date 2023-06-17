Car driver killed in head-on collision

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16

A young car driver has been killed in a head-on collision with a van near Bagrian village on the Sirhind-Patiala road. The deceased has been identified as Anupinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Sabo.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Prithvi Raj Singh said in a statement to the police, Gurmeet Singh, a relative of the deceased, said his nephew, Anupinder Singh, who was going to Chandigarh from Patiala via Sirhind in his car was hit by a speeding van (tempo) coming from the Sirhind side near Bagrian village. Anupinder died on the spot.

The van driver fled the spot. The police have registered a case against him and started investigation.