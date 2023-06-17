Car driver killed in head-on collision

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16
A young car driver has been killed in a head-on collision with a van near Bagrian village on the Sirhind-Patiala road. The deceased has been identified as Anupinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Sabo.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Prithvi Raj Singh said in a statement to the police, Gurmeet Singh, a relative of the deceased, said his nephew, Anupinder Singh, who was going to Chandigarh from Patiala via Sirhind in his car was hit by a speeding van (tempo) coming from the Sirhind side near Bagrian village. Anupinder died on the spot.
The van driver fled the spot. The police have registered a case against him and started investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...
Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List
Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...