Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, November 4
Reeling under financial doldrums, Punjabi University will now have to shell out an extra Rs 100 crore to pay salaries every year. This comes after the university adopted the state government’s notification regarding the implementation of the seventh pay commission scales for faculty members.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Syndicate on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind said the faculty members will be paid salaries according to the seventh pay commisision scales from October 1.
The university will have to shell out an extra Rs 100 crore in the form of salaries every year.
“We had earlier adopted the state government’s notification regarding the implementation of the sixth pay commission scales for non-teaching employees after a meeting of the Syndicate. The new salary amounts of both teaching and non-teaching officials will result in an increase in the university’s expenditure on salaries by approximately Rs 8 crore every month,” the VC said.
Asked about the university’s ability to pay the increased amounts, he said, “We have demanded a grant from the state government. The government is expected to provide an extra Rs 100 crore to meet our increased expenditure. We are hopeful the allocation will be made soon.”
University employees said the university needs to release the employees’ arrears as well. An employee said, “The seventh pay commisssion scales were supposed to be implemented from January 1, 2016, but the state government notified them only now. As such, the university will also have to release the arrears of the employees.”
