Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Patiala, June 24
Four mobile phones have been recovered from the premises of the Central Jail, Patiala.
Jail assistant superintendent Jagjeet Singh informed the police that during a checking on June 3, an inmate, Sukhpal Singh, was found in possession of a mobile phone, a SIM card and a phone battery. On the same day, officials also recovered a mobile phone without any accessories, which was buried in barrack number 4.
The police have registered cases against Sukhpal Singh and unidentified individuals under Section 52-A of the Prison Act.
Meanwhile, assistant jail superintendent Harbans Lal stated that a mobile phone was found in the water sink of barrack number 3. In yet another recovery on June 23, the jail officials found Kulwant Singh of Barnala, another inmate, in possession of a mobile phone, a battery and a SIM card. The police have registered separate cases against Kulwant and unidentified persons under Section 52-A of the Prison Act.
