CBI files chargesheet against EPFO officer in Patiala arrested in bribery case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Shubham Tyagi, Enforcement Officer of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), District Office, Patiala, who was arrested in a bribery case in July, before a CBI court.

CBI registered the case on July 22, against the accused. It was alleged that the client of the complainant, an EPF consultant, was facing an inquiry under Section 7A of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, before the EPFO authorities.

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Although the complainant had submitted all the required documents to the EPFO department, the accused threatened to submit an adverse report recommending heavy assessment/penalty against the complainant’s client.

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Subsequently, the accused contacted the complainant telephonically and directed him to meet at the EPFO Regional Office in Chandigarh. During the meeting, the accused Enforcement Officer demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for closure of the inquiry against his client with minimal assessment/penalty.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.