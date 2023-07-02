CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 1

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma today inaugurated City Surveillance and CCTV Police Control Centre which is linked to the 179 CCTV cameras installed in various rural and urban localities of Patiala as part of the three-phase CCTV network expansion. In the first phase, the district police have installed 179 cameras at 36 locations, and these will directly send live feed to the newly inaugurated centre where the feed will be monitored round-the-clock.

The SSP said more CCTVs would soon be installed to monitor the activities of criminals and anti-social elements. “In the final phase we will install more cameras at all inter-district and inter-state borders, in addition to government buildings and other public places to keep tab on anti-social elements”, Sharma stated.

“These would also help supervising policemen on duty and help in maintenance of law and order in the region. Police would not leave any stone unturned to provide peaceful and fearless life to the people”, said the SSP.

Earlier to ensure that senior officers continue to deal with people visiting their offices and simultaneously keep tabs on the law and order situation, the Patiala police have started installing CCTV cameras on the police control room (PCR) vans. These vans are enabled to send live feed which is available to all senior police officials on their mobile phones.

“The advantage of having CCTV cameras with live feed facilities at fixed locations and on PCR vans fitted with cameras is that we can watch the live status of the police personnel deployed on duty at various places on mobile phone. It will also help us keep tabs on the anti-social elements and ensure that recordings are available instantly in case of any crime,” he said.

“This is also being done to keep tabs on the movement of the police vehicles using an application and to take swift action in case of any untoward situation. During the festive season, instead of deputing more personnel, we can keep an eye on the activities and movement in areas with high footfall through these cameras,” the SSP said adding that more cameras under this project was already proving to be helpful.