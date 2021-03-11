Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Visits various areas to see improvement in sanitation, solid waste management

Garbage being burnt in the open adjacent to a shelter home on Rajpura Road in Patiala on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

A team of the Central Government today visited the city for garbage free city (GFC) rating. Insiders said the team faced issues in collecting feedback from citizens. The MC which had failed to achieve a 5-star rating in its previous attempts settled for a 3-star garbage free city (GFC) rating application this year. The same had been passed during a recent meeting of the MC General House.

The team started the survey at 7 am covering 12 wards, including areas of Guru Nanak Nagar, Tripuri and Sanouri Adda. “As part of its physical verification of public and commercial sites, including market areas, railway station, bus stand, schools, and industrial areas, the team was supposed to collect citizen feedback about the city’s cleanliness. But it faced a number of issues as people failed to divulge personal details. A few of the officials then assisted the team in visiting places and collecting feedback. They were not allowed to click photographs,” a source informed.

Parameters of GFC star rating

The GFC star rating has 25 key parameters across the solid waste management spectrum. The self declaration by the corporation is verified through an independent third-party agency appointed by MoHUA for 1-star, 3-star, 5-star and 7-star garbage-free ratings. The mandatory parameters include door-to door collection, segregation at source, sweeping of public, commercial and residential areas, litter bins, storage bins, waste processing, and grievance redressal. The essential parameters include bulk waste generator compliance, penalty, user charges, plastic ban and others.

Lapses

Segregation and collection of garbage waste

Despite having allocated tenders for segregation and collection of garbage from households in the city, the MC has failed to ensure 100 per cent collection and segregation of waste. Municipal garbage collectors also dump the waste collectively in their carts. The corporation’s 6 material recovery facility (MRF) centres are also inadequate and non-functional.

Use of single-use plastic

The MC had banned the use of single-use-plastic in 2019 along with the adoption of Punjab Solid Waste Management, Cleanliness and Sanitation Model Bylaws. Despite the same, the banned item widely remains in use and circulation in the city.

Mayor pointed out lapses

During a recent meeting Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu had pointed out that all waste produced by the city was being thrown into smart semi-underground waste bins without segregation in violation of the contract signed with the private company. He pointed out that the underground bins also needed to be cleaned once every week. The Mayor said that all 42 public toilets in the city lacked required equipment and maintenance.

Officials in the MC said, “The corporation had applied for a 5-star rating on the garbage free city (GFC) list last year but failed to find a spot. This time, they decided to seek at least a 3-star rating and applied for the same.”

They said the team would pay visits to various places on Friday as well.

