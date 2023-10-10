Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 9

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Fatehgarh Sahib, under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training programme on paddy residue management for the beneficiaries of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Registered Farmers’ Groups (RFGs) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) who have availed themselves of subsidies or have applied for crop residue management (CRM) machines. The programme was attended by more than 60 farmers.

KVK Associate Director (Training) Vipan Kumar Rampal gave a detailed account of various residue management machines at the PAU, such as the happy seeder, mulcher, super seeder, smart seeder and surface seeder. He also conducted technical sessions during the training programme.

Assistant Professor (Soil Science) Ajay Kumar exhorted the farmers to go for soil testing on their fields before sowing the wheat crop. He also emphasised the importance of a balanced use of fertilisers.

Assistant Professor (Horticulture) Arvind Preet Kaur dwelt on the use of paddy straw in vegetable production and mushroom cultivation. She also encouraged the tillers to sow vegetables and fruits in a nutrition garden.

Assistant Professor (Plant Protection) Reet Verma discussed the importance of seed treatment and threw light on the management of rodents in paddy straw fields. Assistant Professor (Animal Science) GPS Sethi enlightened the participants about the use of paddy straws for preparing feed for animals. He also discussed the use of paddy straw in dairy farming.

Assistant Professor (Home Science) Manisha Bhatia delved into the use of paddy straw in preparing decorative and various utility items for household use. The farmers were encouraged to see various demonstrations and trails at the KVK farm. Fatehgarh Sahib Chief Agriculture Officer Rangeel Singh was also present during the programme.

