Century-old peepal trees axed in Patiala village; FIR lodged

The illegal felling of two century-old and one 12-year-old peepal trees at Karhali Sahib village in Patiala district has triggered widespread outrage after 51 bird chicks were found dead beneath the fallen trees and 23 others were rescued in a critical condition.

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The two giant trees, located near the village bus stand, had for decades served as a nesting site for hundreds of birds, besides holding immense religious significance for people.

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The villagers alleged that the felling of the trees wiped out numerous nests, leading to the death of bird chicks. They claimed several adult birds also perished after losing their habitat, but it was yet to be confirmed by the Wildlife Department.

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On a written complaint of Pawan Kumar, a resident, the police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act at the Pasiana police station. Investigations were in progress.

A police team inspected the spot soon after the incident came to light. The CCTV footage from the bus stand and adjoining areas was being scrutinised to identify those involved in the illegal felling of the trees.

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The incident has angered villagers and environmental activists, who described the destruction as an assault on both biodiversity and the village’s natural heritage.

Complainant Pawan Kumar alleged that the trees were cut without permission and questioned how such a large-scale operation could go unnoticed at one of the village’s busiest locations.

Police officials said those responsible would be identified and legal action would be initiated against them as per the law. Patiala Forest Range Officer (Wildlife) Charanjit Singh confirmed to The Tribune that 51 bird chicks have died, while 23 others, under medical observation, are stable and out of danger.