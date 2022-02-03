‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 2

Amid the din of upcoming assembly election, Jasbir Singh, 59, popularly known as ‘Chacha Maggi Wala’, is locking horns with former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh as Independent candidate. His poor performance in previous two elections couldn’t deter him from contesting third electoral battle. Jasbir said that he was contesting elections to highlight the sole issue of corruption. Jasbir — who runs a Maggi shop in the Patiala city — had tried his luck in 2017 assembly election from the Patiala Rural and Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Jasbir claimed, “The fight is against the prevailing corrupt system. Traditional political parties’ have turned the democratic framework of fighting elections into a mafia. Candidates of political parties go all out using corrupt practices to win elections. And after winning the election they do corruption to make money.”

Jasbir, who is just matriculate, said that he was not scared of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. He said, “People have the power and wisdom to decide whether they want honest representative or a corrupt one.”

Finally, Jasbir said that he had already kicked off his election campaign and claimed that he was getting good response from voters.