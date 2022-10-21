Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

A rashly driven car rammed into multiple vehicles near the Leela Bhawan Chowk and 22 No. Phatak in the city on Thursday evening. The incident led to chaos on the road, as those whose vehicles were hit tried to stop the speeding car. No one was grievously hurt in the incident.

Cops at the Civil Lines police station said the vehicle, a Thar, with three occupants hit a number of vehicles while coming from Ajit Nagar to the level crossing around 4.30 pm. Soon after, people tried to chase and stop the vehicle.

Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh said the car hit multiple vehicles. “They tried to flee the scene after the car hit the vehicles, but it came to a halt near an eatery at 22 No. Phatak.”

He said the police apprehended the three individuals — Amit, Parminder and Deepinder, all aged around 25. The police are also getting them medically examined.

The SHO said a case would be registered against the suspects under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and others of the Indian Penal Code.