Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 2

Illegally parked cars ‘for sale’ in the parking lot of the city’s business hub of Chhoti Baradari area has created bottlenecks and also caused inconvenience to hundreds of people who visit the area for work.

Regular parking of vehicles for sale by car dealers, who operate either from rented booths or own shops at the car bazaar, leave almost limited space for others to park their vehicles.

The car bazaar has become a matter of concern for business owners, office-goers, students and others visiting the area. The Chhoti Baradari market comprises top banks, educational institutes and private offices. Dealers park cars in such a manner that it creates traffic bottlenecks throughout the day.

Second-hand vehicles were also being parked all throughout the day and night leaving no parking area for others. On numerous occasions, a lack of parking space has led to brawls and heated arguments between commuters and dealers.

Local businessmen alleged that their complaints to the district administration and the Municipal Corporation over the issue had fallen on deaf ears. Jainder Singh, a shopkeeper, said, “We have repeatedly complained to the administration, but no action has been taken against the menace. If we ask dealers to remove their cars parked outside shops, they come in group and threaten us.”

Office-goers said the car bazaar in the area had become a menace. Most car dealers own a small shop in the area, but they park their vehicles all across the length and breadth of the roads, which creates traffic bottlenecks all day long.

Another business owner and member of the Chhoti Baradari Residents’ Welfare Association said the car bazaar affected businesses in the area.

“People are not able to reach their offices due to the illegal parking of vehicles by car dealers in the area. The dealers argue if we ask them to make room for the vehicles of the customers and others. The corporation and the traffic police should ensure that the dealers do not encroach on the public roads and roadside,” he said.

Meanwhile, MC officials said a solution will be found and the dealers asked to vacate space and park their second-hand cars at some other space.